NERD ALERT! A First For Tesla And The ONLY Car Company With This Feature? Should It Be On MORE Vehicles?

We could be wrong but is Tesla the only company with a motorized screen capability to change it to the preferred angle?And if so should it be on more vehicles?Tesla finally added screen swivel to the refreshed model s pic.twitter.com/JeldBrRTXw— Larry Li (@TeslaFrunk) May 3, 2022
