NEVER FOLLOW? WHICH Audi EV Do YOU Want? We'll Take The COSTCO EDITION? Has It Come To THIS?

Audi has announced that it will be offering rebates to Costco members who purchase one of its new EV models. This partnership is the latest in a series of moves by Audi to compete with other automakers in the growing EV market.



Audi's EVs and other models have been getting mixed reviews lately. While many have praised the vehicles' sleek design and impressive performance, others have criticized the high price point and limited driving range compared to some of the other options on the market. To combat this, Audi is hoping to attract new buyers by offering incentives through partnerships with companies like Costco.



Costco members who purchase one of Audi's new models will receive a $1,000-$5000 rebate on their purchase.













To take advantage of the offer, customers must simply show their Costco membership card at the time of purchase.



When you see this, does it make their product line MORE or LESS interesting to you?



Special thanks to Agent 00K for the tipoff.







