NEW And UPDATED Android Auto OR Apple CarPlay? WHICH Do You LIKE AND USE And WHICH Is BETTER AND WHY?

Android Auto is getting another refresh, this time with a focus on the evolving nature of vehicle touchscreens.



Google says the new split-screen display will be standard for all Android Auto users, allowing them to access key features like navigation, media player, and messages — all from one screen. Previously, the split-screen display was only available to owners of certain vehicles. Now, it will be the default user experience for all Android Auto customers.



“We used to have a different screen mode that was available in a very limited amount of cars,” said Rod Lopez, lead product manager at Android Auto. “Now this is available no matter what type of display you have, what size, what form factor, and it’s a really, really exciting update.”



In addition to adapting to different sized screens, Google is also rolling out several other updates. Users will soon be able to respond to text messages with standardized replies that they can send with just one tap.



