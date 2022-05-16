NEW Mercedes GLC PHEV Coming June 1st. A Decent 62 Miles Of Range On Tap For A Plug-In.

62 miles of range is encouraging for this plug-in. Pretty sure the best plug-in for range (Lexus) is STILL under 40 miles.





INCOMING: New Mercedes GLC!



?? Hybrid-only

?? PHEV with 62miles+ range

?? Reveal set for June 1st



Mercedes has confirmed a new GLC is on the way! Surely it'll be better than an Audi Q5 & BMW X3, right?! pic.twitter.com/vqkUv7Sg2I — carwow (@carwowuk) May 16, 2022



