NEW Mercedes GLC PHEV Coming June 1st. A Decent 62 Miles Of Range On Tap For A Plug-In.

62 miles of range is encouraging for this plug-in. Pretty sure the best plug-in for range (Lexus) is STILL under 40 miles.INCOMING: New Mercedes GLC!?? Hybrid-only?? PHEV with 62miles+ range?? Reveal set for June 1stMercedes has confirmed a new GLC is on the way! Surely it'll be better than an Audi Q5 & BMW X3, right?! pic.twitter.com/vqkUv7Sg2I— carwow (@carwowuk) May 16, 2022
