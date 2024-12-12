NEW TREND Or PRAY THIS ENDS? Check Out This New Headlight Modification We're Nicknaming The MASHUP!

The front light modification on this Ford Everest certainly evokes a sense of automotive cross-breeding, as if a BMW and a Raptor had an unexpected love child. The lights, with their sharp, angular design and LED accents, give off a vibe that's more Bavarian luxury than rugged American utility. This fusion creates a juxtaposition that's both intriguing and, frankly, a bit odd. The sleek, modern lines of the lights contrast sharply with the robust, muscular aesthetic typical of a Ford Everest, especially one that seems to be aiming for a more aggressive, off-road look with its body kit and grille. This styling choice could be seen as an attempt to blend luxury with ruggedness, but it ends up looking like a forced marriage between two very different automotive philosophies. It's a bold statement, but one that might leave enthusiasts of either brand scratching their heads in confusion.

It's unique, for sure.

Are they on to a new trend we'll call the Headlight Mashup?

Or is it RIDONKULOUS?

BTW, the Everest is ONE BILLION times better looking than the Explorer.

Discuss....











