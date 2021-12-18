NEW VIDEO: Who Was At Fault In The Paris Tesla CRASH? The CAR Or The DRIVER?

Agent001 submitted on 12/18/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:38:38 PM

Views : 784 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There has been a lot of talk about this Paris Tesla crash. Based on what YOU'VE read and seen, was it the CAR'S fault or the DRIVER?

I had never seen this video before and it definitely looks like speed was an issue.

Discuss




NEW VIDEO: Who Was At Fault In The Paris Tesla CRASH? The CAR Or The DRIVER?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)