NEW VIDEO: Who Was At Fault In The Paris Tesla CRASH? The CAR Or The DRIVER?

There has been a lot of talk about this Paris Tesla crash. Based on what YOU'VE read and seen, was it the CAR'S fault or the DRIVER?



I had never seen this video before and it definitely looks like speed was an issue.



Discuss



FUCK THAT DRUNK CABBIE DRIVING 90 MPH in a 30 mph zone and then HAVING THE GALL TO BLAME THE CAR https://t.co/WFP9Cy5gP3 — Bradford ???? (@bradsferguson) December 18, 2021



