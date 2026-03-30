NEW YORK AUTO SHOW 2026: Hyundai Teases Mystery Debut - What Could It Be?

Agent009 submitted on 3/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:28:44 PM

Views : 518 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai’s looking to make news on Wednesday at the 2026 New York auto show and the automaker’s being mum on details and light on hints. What if Hyundai’s preparing to drop a crater (or … asteroid) on the Raptor and TRX. Get it?
 
On Monday, Hyundai released a teaser video embedded below that is a simple clip showing a big rock floating above a human on what appears to be a mountain amongst the clouds. What’s it mean? Simply put, the body-on-frame Hyundai might break cover. Alternatively, what could be likely but make less logical sense is a production variant of the Crater concept, which was electric.





 


Read Article


NEW YORK AUTO SHOW 2026: Hyundai Teases Mystery Debut - What Could It Be?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)