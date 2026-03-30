NEW YORK AUTO SHOW 2026: Hyundai Teases Mystery Debut - What Could It Be?

Hyundai’s looking to make news on Wednesday at the 2026 New York auto show and the automaker’s being mum on details and light on hints. What if Hyundai’s preparing to drop a crater (or … asteroid) on the Raptor and TRX. Get it? On Monday, Hyundai released a teaser video embedded below that is a simple clip showing a big rock floating above a human on what appears to be a mountain amongst the clouds. What’s it mean? Simply put, the body-on-frame Hyundai might break cover. Alternatively, what could be likely but make less logical sense is a production variant of the Crater concept, which was electric.



?? No jokes here, only big things in store on 4/1 ??Tune in Weds, 4/1 at 9:55 a.m. ET to the @NYAutoShow to see what we’ve been up to ?? https://t.co/NKpjlCxSRG pic.twitter.com/UkqbfllcOA — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) March 30, 2026









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