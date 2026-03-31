NEW YORK AUTO SHOW 2026: Mercedes Drops The Goods On The 2027 GLE

Mercedes-Benz has given the GLE a substantial update; the design, technology, comfort and engines have all been significantly improved. In fact, around three thousand parts have been newly designed or altered, making this one of the most extensive overhauls for this luxury SUV in years.
Externally, the revamped GLE has styling changes, a new grille, refreshed headlights and new light patterns. The headlights have a striking star design within them, and you can get an illuminated central Mercedes star and grille lighting to make the SUV much more noticeable at night.
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