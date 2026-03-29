NEW YORK AUTO SHOW 2026: What We Know SO FAR About What's COMING!

The 2026 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) runs April 3–12, 2026, at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Media/industry days (with most major reveals) are April 1–2.



Several automakers are planning global or North American debuts this week. Here are the key highlights based on official announcements and previews:



Subaru: Global debuts of two all-new SUVs — one is the first-ever Subaru Wilderness Hybrid, and the other is a new all-electric SUV (teased as "Fast. Family. Fun.," potentially a three-row model with around 420 hp, built on Toyota tech). Press conference and livestream: April 1 at ~10:20 a.m. ET.



Kia: North American debut of the all-new 2027 Seltos (second-generation compact SUV with updated design, tech, and capability).



Volkswagen: World debut of the redesigned 2027 Atlas (all-new three-row crossover with sleeker styling, premium interior updates, and the latest EA888 engine).



Stellantis (Chrysler/Dodge): Global debut of the refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica minivan (new front fascia) and the 2026 Dodge Durango America250 special edition (tying into the U.S. 250th anniversary).



Infiniti: All-new 2027 QX65 (first new nameplate since 2021, a two-row midsize luxury SUV).



Other mentions: Genesis (G90 Wingback Concept and GV60 Magma performance preview), Honda (Fastport eQuad), Toyota (concepts and possible electrified models), plus various refreshed or showcased vehicles from Hyundai, Nissan (Z updates), and more.



