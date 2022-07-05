NEWSFLASH! EV's Won't Be A Smart Financial Move Until Major Changes In Batteries Occur. But Here Are The TRUE Costs Of Owning One

This is not a new concern: I can't count the number of people I know who bought a hybrid or other fuel-efficient car at a net cost far higher than they could ever save on fuel with it. One friend insisted on trading in their Porsche Cayenne for a Cayenne Hybrid, even after I penciled out that it would take them 111 years to break even.



An EV's initial purchase price and potentially higher insurance and elevated repair costs can blunt its economics. On the other hand, conventional cars have a litany of maintenance costs that EVs don't incur, like fluid changes and more frequent brake service.



Depreciation is the "other price" of any car you buy and even more important to consider when that car is electric. The value of any new or late model car drops like a stone as you own it, creating a substantial cost every mile that is often worse for EVs due to their typically higher price and often greater depreciation.



Full breakdown of costs in the article at the link...







