NHL Legend Jaromir Jagr Tests His Kia EV6's Crashworthiness

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr was involved in a serious crash yesterday on the streets of Prague, Czechia, while driving his brand-new Kia EV6.

The 1991 and 1992 Stanley Cup champion was trying to cross the busy Plzenská four-lane street but failed to notice a tram approaching at high speed from his left. The streetcar smashed into the Kia EV6's driver's door, destroying it completely and triggering the side curtain airbag.

Fortunately, the 50-year-old athlete, who still plays competitive hockey in his home country, emerged without serious injuries from the crash and no one riding the tram was hurt either.