NHL Legend Jaromir Jagr Tests His Kia EV6's Crashworthiness

Agent009 submitted on 5/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:49 AM

Views : 628 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr was involved in a serious crash yesterday on the streets of Prague, Czechia, while driving his brand-new Kia EV6.

 

The 1991 and 1992 Stanley Cup champion was trying to cross the busy Plzenská four-lane street but failed to notice a tram approaching at high speed from his left. The streetcar smashed into the Kia EV6's driver's door, destroying it completely and triggering the side curtain airbag.

Fortunately, the 50-year-old athlete, who still plays competitive hockey in his home country, emerged without serious injuries from the crash and no one riding the tram was hurt either.



Read Article


NHL Legend Jaromir Jagr Tests His Kia EV6's Crashworthiness

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)