NHRA Bans 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon From The Race Track

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is too quick for its own good. The 1,025-horsepower E85-powered muscle car can hit 60 mph in just 1.66 seconds and run a quarter-mile in just 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph. That's all well and good if you have a private dragstrip, but at a National Hot Rod Association-regulated track, you're going to need a roll cage and a parachute. And the Demon 170 does not come standard with a roll cage or a parachute. A safety cage and a parachute are both optional extras. However, because it runs a quarter mile in less than nine seconds and those items are not included as standard, it'll be banned in its stock form. That's after the NHRA recently relaxed rules around the times that 2014 model-year and newer cars can run. Cars like the old Dodge Demon and the Tesla Model S Plaid could not legally race without modification at NHRA drag strips until last year when the association said nine seconds was now the fastest newer cars could go, reduced from 10 seconds. At 8.91 seconds, The Demon 170 is nearly one-tenth too fast.



