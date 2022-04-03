NHRA To Allow 9 Second Vehicles To Race Without A Roll Cage

People have loved driving cars as fast as possible in a straight line ever since Karl Benz got behind the proverbial wheel of the first motorcar 136 years ago. But since then, cars have become ridiculously fast and capable; modern production cars are so quick that they have to be limited and regulated for safety reasons. But if there's one thing gearheads and drag racers hate it's a speed or power limitation, and the National Hot Rod Association's (NHRA) controversial ban on production cars capable of nine-second quarter-mile runs without a roll cage has caused a ton of tension in the drag racing community. Until now.

In a stunning turn of events, the NHRA is relaxing its rules, allowing cars such as the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and Tesla Model S Plaid to stretch their legs on the track, legally, without the need to fit a safety cage.