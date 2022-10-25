NHSTA Investigates 10 Fatal Tesla Crashes 5 Using Autopilot

This month, the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) released new data on 11 crashes from mid-May to September 2022.

In the report, the NHTSA found that 10 of the 11 deaths investigated involved a Tesla vehicle, like the Model 3. We note that the NHTSA did not name Tesla's Autopilot or Full Self-Driving specifically. The reports also fail to say whether human error was the cause.

Additionally, the 11th crash was found to be one involving a Ford pickup, reportedly not using Ford's own autonomous driving technology.



