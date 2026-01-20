NHSTA Investigates GM For Repairs To Recalled V8 Engines

Back in April 2025, the largest automaker of the Detroit Big Three issued recall 25V-274 for nearly 600,000 trucks and truck-based sport utility vehicles equipped with the L87 small-block V8. In the subject population, the 6.2-liter engine may have been produced with an incorrectly manufactured crankshaft and connecting rods.

Affected 2021 through 2024 models, the recall condition may lead to engine damage and, ultimately, a sudden loss of propulsion. The safety risk here lies within the "sudden" part, for an unexpected loss of propulsion increases the risk of a crash. GM's teardown analyses revealed supplier manufacturing and quality issues with the rod bearings and crankshaft oil galleries.