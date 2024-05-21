NHSTA Investigates VinFast After Fatal Accident Claims 4 Lives

Federal safety regulators have begun a preliminary investigation into the causes of an accident that resulted in the death of a family of four whose VinFast VF 8 crashed off the road month.
 
Tarun and Rincy George and their two children, aged nine and 13, were killed when the EV they were travelling hit an oak tree and caught fire in Pleasanton, California, in April. At the time of the accident local police said that no other vehicles were involved and that speed could have played a role in the accident.


