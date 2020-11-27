NHSTA Opens Investigation On Model S And Model X Suspension Failures

The Chinese government issued a recall on thousands of Model S units due to a suspension problem Tesla denied. InsideEVs asked NHTSA about the situation, and it said a previous investigation on these issues in 2016 found nothing wrong with the cars. Apparently, it was a matter of the components involved since the agency is now launching a suspension-related probe on 115,000 Model S and Model X cars made since 2015, according to Reuters.

These investigations would have been motivated by 43 complaints alleging failure of the left or right front suspension fore links. The Chinese recall has to do with the rear links of the front suspension and the upper linkages of the rear suspension on both sides of the cars. NHTSA has not mentioned any of these other concerns about the current investigation.