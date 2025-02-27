NHTSA And IIHS Want To Slash Traffic Deaths To Zero - How Realistic Is That Goal?

In a perfect world, traffic fatalities would account for zero deaths every year. That's the ideal that everyone is striving for when it comes to automotive safety. Automakers who can make their cars safer gain a competitive advantage, and as for the NHTSA and the IIHS, their job is to check how well they've done it. But people still die in car crashes, even people driving the safest cars in America, such as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Hyundai Ioniq 6. In practice, the ideal is just that: an ideal. You can't really bring traffic fatalities down to zero, but you can make the roads safer by setting high goals. Like they say: shoot for the moon and even if you miss, you'll land among the stars. To that end, the IIHS just introduced its "30 x 30" plan. The idea is to bring traffic fatalities down by 30% by 2030. Here's what you need to know.



