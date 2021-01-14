NHTSA Asks Tesla To Recall Older Model S And Model X Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 1/14/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:26:19 AM

Views : 212 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

NHTSA is formally asking Tesla to recall over 100,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over a problem with its media unit (MCU) that can affect many functions inside the vehicles.

The entire issue has been quite a fiasco so far.

Owners of older Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles have been reporting some issues with their MCUs.

The touchscreen becomes less responsive, the power-up time becomes longer, the screen freezes and has to be rebooted, or there is even total failure of the MCU unit.

 



Read Article


NHTSA Asks Tesla To Recall Older Model S And Model X Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)