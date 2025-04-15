NHTSA Attributes Traffic Fatality Numbers To Speeding Due To Lower Traffic Volumes From Pandemic

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has revealed some good news, as early estimates suggest 39,345 people died in traffic accidents last year. While that’s still an alarming number, it represents a significant decline from the 40,901 fatalities reported in 2023.

More interestingly, the latest figure marks the “first time since 2020 that the number of fatalities fell below 40,000.” This is important to note, as following initial pandemic lockdown orders, traffic fatalities surged in June of 2020 and remained elevated.







