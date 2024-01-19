NHTSA Calculates There Are Over 16,000 Automobile Accidents A Day

It’s often said that flying is safer than driving in a car and that statistic is true. What’s often unnoticed is just how dangerous driving is getting in the USA. Now, a new report considering all of the contributing factors has come to some grim conclusions. Not only is driving in America getting more deadly, but in addition, there isn’t a single cause for us to focus on reducing or eliminating.



The New York Times recently published an extensive piece entitled “Why Are American Drivers So Deadly?” and regardless of how one might feel about that assertion, the data appears to back it up. It’s not American cars, American infrastructure, or American attitudes that are to blame specifically but the behavior of the drivers specifically that plays a large role.









