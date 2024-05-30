NHTSA Claims 84,000 Older Nissans Are Potential Death Traps

One day we will stop reporting on Takata airbag recalls, but today is not that day thanks to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)and Nissan again pleading with drivers of older Nissans to stop driving their vehicles until the recall work is completed. Roughly 84,000 vehicles are a part of the recall, and the NHTSA is amplifying a warning that has already been released by Nissan. All of these vehicles were previously recalled in 2020, but the company recently went through its database to discover many still haven't taken them in to get the recall fixed yet.



