NHTSA Claims Traffic Deaths Fell In First Three Months Of 2023

For the first three months of 2023, the estimated fatality rate fell to 1.24 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, down from the projected rate of 1.32 for the same period in 2022.

Traffic deaths during the three-month period also decreased in 32 states, though they increased in 18 states and Puerto Rico, according to NHTSA estimates.

“This is very good news, but we know that far too many people are dying on our roadways in preventable crashes,” Ann Carlson, NHTSA’s chief counsel, said in a statement. “We are taking significant action to reduce traffic fatalities, including moving forward on new vehicle standards to make cars even safer, investing millions of dollars to improve infrastructure and roadway safety, and working with our state and local partners to help drivers make safe decisions on the road.”