NHTSA Concerned That 1.3 Million F-150 Have A Serious Braking Problem

It's not a recall yet, but federal safety regulators are investigating 1.3 million Ford F-150 pickup trucks for an issue that could definitely be a safety concern. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Office of Defect Investigation has raised the profile of this in-depth look, taking a close look at trucks that could suddenly lock their rear wheels, resulting in a higher risk of a crash.

Last March, ODI opened what the NHTSA calls a preliminary investigation into the 1.3-million 2015-2017 Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The feds had found 329 vehicle questionnaires related to complaints about issues with the 6R80 six-speed automatic transmissions in the trucks.