NHTSA Concerned The Cadillac's Lyriq NDA Would Prevent Future Targeting By Agency

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is in talks with General Motors over concerns it has with GM's new program requiring some customers to sign a confidentiality agreement when they bought or leased a 2023 Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV.

GM is in the midst of launching the Lyriq, an EV that is crucial to Cadillac's future as the brand transitions to all-electric by 2030.

On Wednesday, NHTSA spokesperson Lucia Sanchez told the Detroit Free Press the agency is "in communication with GM regarding" the nondisclosure agreements and whether they would inhibit someone from reporting safety issues with the agency.