NHTSA Confirms 50 Million More Vehicles To Be Recalled For Defective Air Bags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reaffirmed that over 50 million airbag inflators are dangerous and should be recalled.

The affected inflators, made by ARC Automotive Inc. and under license by another manufacturer, are found in approximately 49 million vehicles from 13 manufacturers, including BMW, Ford, General Motors, and Toyota. These inflators can potentially explode and eject shrapnel into the cabin.



NHTSA reported that the inflators have been linked to at least seven injuries and two deaths in the U.S. and Canada since 2009. Seven inflators ruptured in vehicles, showing signs of insufficient welds or excessive pressure. Additionally, 23 inflators failed during testing, exhibiting similar failure modes. The agency also noted four inflators ruptured outside the U.S., resulting in at least one fatality.