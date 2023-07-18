NHTSA Continues Relentless Probing Of Autopilot Crashes

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it is opening a new special crash investigation into a fatal accident in California involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 where advanced driver assistance systems are suspected of having been used.

Since 2016, NHTSA has opened more than three dozen Tesla special crash investigations in cases where advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used, with 20 crash deaths reported.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the first new special crash investigation open since March. In that case, the NHTSA said it was opening a new special investigation into a February fatal crash in California involving a Tesla (TSLA.O) Model S, in which an advanced driver assistance system was suspected of having been used.