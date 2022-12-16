NHTSA Continues To Target Automakers - GM Self-Driving Cruise Vehicles Now Under Investigation

U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they have opened a formal safety probe into the autonomous driving system in vehicles produced by General Motors' (GM.N) robotaxi unit Cruise LLC.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has received notices of incidents in which self-driving Cruise vehicles "may engage in inappropriately hard braking or become immobilized."



The agency said while both issues "appear to be distinct, they each result in the Cruise vehicles becoming unexpected roadway obstacles." The safety agency's preliminary evaluation covers 242 Cruise autonomous vehicles and is the first step before it could seek a recall.







