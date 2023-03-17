NHTSA Crash Dummies To Still Retain Traditional Gender Values In Government Rethink

For more than two decades, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has known that women and older drivers face a greater risk of injury and death in automobile accidents, but has not done enough to address that disparity.

 
That’s the result of a new study from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which looked into how the federal automotive safety regulator rates the crash worthiness of new vehicles. NHTSA should, therefore, introduce crash test dummies that represent a broader variety of population groups.


