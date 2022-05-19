NHTSA Currently Has 42 Investigations Targeting Tesla

A Tesla crash that killed three people in California earlier this month is now being probed by a U.S. government agency.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it would open a Special Crash Investigation (SCI), probing to find out more information on what potentially caused a three fatality crash involving a 2022 Tesla Model S.



On May 12, a Model S sedan crashed into construction equipment in Newport Beach, California. Three people occupying the vehicle were killed, while three workers outside of the car were injured, according to police. The crash occurred at around 12:45 AM on Pacific Coast Highway. The Model S struck a curb and then slammed into the equipment, a report from the Orange County Register stated.