NHTSA Data Confirms What Most Of Us Already Know - Big SUVs Are Leading The Trend Of Rising Pedestrian Deaths

Compared to a normal car, an SUV or a truck is safer for its occupants because it’s bigger. That means it can better dissipate the crash energy, so people have a better chance of survival. But when such a big and heavy car SUV or truck strikes a pedestrian, his or her chances of survival are much lower than in the case of a normal car. It’s only logical.
 
But for now, I have a sort-of-illogical question for you: do you remember the Covid-19 pandemic? Of course, you do. Why do I bring the pandemic into the discussion? Because it had another side effect which concerns a lot of people driving or walking.


