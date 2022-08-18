NHTSA Estimates Shows It Has FAILED Yet Again With A 20 Year High In Traffic Fatalities

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released its early estimates of traffic fatalities for the first quarter of 2022 today. The agency estimated that 9,560 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes during the first quarter of 2022 which is an increase of 7% compared with Q1 2021.

The last time fatalities were this high during the first quarter of any year was in 2002. The NHTSA noted that the fatality rate for Q1 2022 increased to 1.27 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT) which is higher than the projected rate of 1.25 fatalities per 100 VMT in Q1 2021. Despite the increase in fatalities, Puerto Rico and 19 states saw a decline in traffic deaths during the first quarter of this year.

The report included a regional breakdown that showed the highest and lowest fatalities by region. Region 3, which consists of Washington, D.C, Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, Deleware, and Kentucky had the highest percentage of fatalities (52%.)