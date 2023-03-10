NHTSA Expands Investigation Into Catastrophic Ford Ecoboost V6 Failures

An engine failure in a new vehicle still under warranty is both expensive for the automaker and incredibly frustrating for the owner. Ford has had more than its fair share of engine problems of late, prompting federal authorities to open a broader investigation into the issue.

As covered by Automotive News, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) first began its investigation in July 2022, looking at over 25,000 2021 Ford Broncos fitted with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. The agency was prompted to act after multiple petitions requesting an investigation, along with 26 complaints concerning a loss of power at highway speeds and a failure of the engine to restart.