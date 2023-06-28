NHTSA Fails To Curb Pedestrian Deaths - 2022 Marks A 40 Year High

When the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced earlier this year that traffic fatalities had leveled off for motorists in 2022, there was cause for cautious optimism. However, there is no such hope for pedestrians, among whom fatalities continue to rise.

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), a nonprofit that represents states’ safety offices, found that 2022 was the deadliest year for American pedestrians since 1981. Based on preliminary data from the State Highway Safety Office, the organization projects that 7,508 people were killed while walking near America’s roads.