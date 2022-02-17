NHTSA Finally Rules To Allow Adaptive Headlights Eight Years After Initial Request

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued its final ruling that will allow automakers to install so-called adaptive driving beam headlights on new vehicles.

The ruling has long been expected but was yesterday made final, a year ahead of the deadline set for the administration. The decision was reached following an appeal that Toyota made in 2013, reports Reuters.

Adaptive driving beam headlights work to illuminate more of the road without dazzling oncoming traffic with glare. The vehicle uses sensors and cameras to determine if an oncoming vehicle is coming and doesn’t shine on it. It continues, however, to illuminate a wider swath of the road than normal headlights.