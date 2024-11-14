NHTSA Fines Ford $165 Million For Lackadaisical Response To Safety Recall

Ford Motor Co. will pay a penalty of up to $165 million to the U.S. government for moving too slowly on a recall and failing to give accurate recall information.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a statement Thursday that the civil penalty is the second-largest in its 54-year history. Only the fine Takata paid for faulty air bag inflators was higher.

The agency says Ford was too slow to recall vehicles with faulty rear-view cameras, and it failed to give the agency complete information, which is required by the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act.