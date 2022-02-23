NHTSA Forces Lamborghini To Recall 5000 Vehicles For 10 Second Fix

Supercars, alongside massive mansions and superyachts, represent the pinnacle of achievement in our wonderful capitalist society and cost a small fortune to buy and maintain. Brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari have been building the world's most desirable supercars for decades, and despite being rather fragile machines that require careful maintenance, people still adore them. Lamborghini, which has enjoyed massive sales successes in the past two years has managed to keep most of its cars off of the NHTSA recall list, with one of the most recent being the Aventador SVJ which was recalled early last year because the engine hood cover could fly open while driving. Now the popular Huracan is facing a large recall for a seemingly harmless issue.



Read Article