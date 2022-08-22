NHTSA Forces Lexus To Recall RC F Vehicles In Puerto Rico For Label Wording

Late in July 2022, during an internal audit by a design group from Toyota, it was found that the tire information placard for a small number of Lexus RC F vehicles destined for Puerto Rico didn’t match the format of U.S. vehicles. The Japanese automaker discovered that the placard’s part number was incorrectly assigned during the changeover to the 2020 model year.



As a result, sporty coupes intended for Puerto Rico were fitted with a general export placard instead of the U.S. placard. Toyota further discovered that vehicle capacity weight and the designated seated capacity for each seat were not specified. As a result, the subject RC Fs do not meet the requirements of section 4.3 of motor vehicle safety standard no. 110.



