NHTSA Forces Tesla To Kills Trees When Notifying Owners That An OTA Update Was Used To Fix A Recall

Tesla has a funny approach when it comes to informing its customers. But it's not them to blame, it's the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Even though the carmaker might easily be tagged as the champion of digitalization in the car industry, it had to send paper letters to customers to let them know about the completion of the latest over-the-air update. The owners of the Tesla cars who have received paper letters from the carmaker posted photos of them on social media to poke fun at the situation. They find it both amusing and revolting that anyone in the world would still use paper letters in 2024, let alone Tesla, the leading carmaker when it comes to digitalization. The update focused on a recall issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with reference to the font size of three icons on the infotainment display, which was too small for drivers to read. The issue affected over two million cars, with the newly launched Cybertruck being on the list.



