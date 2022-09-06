NHTSA Goes After Dealer For Selling An Escape With An Unrepaired Recall

Under the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act, manufacturers must notify their dealers of defects related to vehicle safety and noncompliance with federal regulations. Dealers, in turn, cannot deliver a new vehicle that is subject to a recall until it has been fixed.

“NHTSA takes safety recalls very seriously and urges everyone to have open safety recalls repaired as quickly as possible,” an NHTSA spokesperson told Automotive News. “Because unrepaired recalls are a safety risk, it is illegal for a dealership to deliver a new vehicle with an outstanding safety recall.”

