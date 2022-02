The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been cracking down on Tesla, forcing it to issue recalls for driver-assistance software that blows through stop signs—and just this morning, for problems with seat belt chimes. Tesla might soon be treated to another round in the recall ring, too, as the NHTSA has told media it is "reviewing" an exponential increase in complaints from Tesla owners of their cars slamming on their brakes without warning.



