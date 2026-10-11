NHTSA Investigates 1.2 Million Explorers For Skin Burns Caused When Airbags Save Driver Lives

Agent009 submitted on 11/10/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:26 AM

Views : 456 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a preliminary investigation into 2021-2026 Ford Explorer SUVs after drivers and front passengers suffered burns when a side airbag deployed. The probe covers roughly 1,236,155 vehicles.
 
Ford has not issued a recall. The agency's review is still gathering information, and its scope is narrower than the vehicle count alone suggests.
 
2025 Ford Explorer Platinum Front Seats With Side Airbags
NHTSA's preliminary evaluation names the 2021-2026 Ford Explorer, covering six model years built with the same side airbag design now under review.
 


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NHTSA Investigates 1.2 Million Explorers For Skin Burns Caused When Airbags Save Driver Lives

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