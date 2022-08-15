NHTSA Investigates 1.7 Million Ford Vehicles For Bad Brakes

Two years ago, the Ford Motor Company issued safety recall 20V-469 for the MY 2015 to 2018 Ford Edge and 2016 to 2018 Lincoln MKX. This campaign addressed the front brake houses rupturing prematurely, caused by localized failures of the internal reinforcement braid, in turn caused by cyclic fatigue during suspension and steering articulations.



A grand total of 488,594 vehicles were called back, of which one percent were believed to exhibit this condition. Documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration failed to mention the supplier of the front brake hose. Also worthy of mention, back in January 2018, the Ford Motor Company approved safety recalls for a specific population of Edge sport utility vehicles delivered to Chinese and South American customers.



