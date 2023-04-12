NHTSA Investigates Chevrolet Volts For Massive Power Loss

Following 61 complaints and multiple field reports from owners who have alleged that their 2016-2019 Chevrolet Volts are experiencing power loss while on the road, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated a preliminary evaluation into this possible issue.



The concern pertains to the plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt, whose Battery Energy Control Module (BECM) may be at the root of the problem. Customers have reported incidents in which their vehicles stalled, entered reduced power states, experienced no-start conditions, and most concerning of all, lost motive power while in motion.





Read Article