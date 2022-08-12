NHTSA Investigates Honda CR-V And HR-V For Rear Differentials That Suddenly Lock At Highway Speeds

Year to date, Honda’s best-selling nameplate in the United States is the CR-V with 218,870 units moved in this part of the world. Successful though it may be, the CR-V and smaller HR-V are under investigation due to EWR field reports alleging the loss of motive power at highway speed.

Rather than the four-cylinder engine shutting down without prior warning, owners note leaks from the rear differential seal, which lead to a lock-up of the rear differential. The Office of Defects Investigation understands that some reports allege that “the lock-up caused the driveshaft to fracture while the vehicle was in motion,” which resulted in the vehicle being towed to the nearest dealership for diagnosis and the appropriate repairs.


