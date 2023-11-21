NHTSA Investigates Nissan Diesel Trucks For Durability Concerns

In production since 2003 for the 2004 model year, the Nissan Titan came with the 5.6-liter Endurance V8 as the only engine in the lineup. The VK-series powerplant is featured in the second-gen truck as well, although Nissan further sweetened the deal with the short-lived Cummins ISV turbo diesel V8.



Offered between the 2016 and 2019 model years, the 5.0-liter engine develops 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet (752 Nm) of torque at full chatter. The Nissan Titan XD, which is the heavier-duty version of the Nissan Titan, offers more than 12,000 pounds (5,443 kilograms) of towing capacity with said V8.







