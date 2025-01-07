NHTSA Investigates Over 91,000 Range Rover Sports For Critical Safety Issue

Concerns around a potential steering component defect have prompted a new investigation into more than 91,000 Range Rover Sport models. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary evaluation after receiving multiple reports from owners about a front steering knuckle problem. While no recall has been issued yet, this type of evaluation often marks the first significant step in that direction.
 
The agency says certain 2014 to 2017 Range Rover Sport SUVs may develop cracks in the top joint of the aluminum front steering knuckle assembly. So far, it has received 12 Vehicle Owner Questionnaires (VOQs) detailing the issue.


