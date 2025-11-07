NHTSA Investigates Over One Million RAM Trucks For Deadly Defect

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation is examining 1,187,232 Ram trucks. The move comes after the government received 14 reports describing “post recall remedy failures of the brake transmission shift interlock system.” There were also six additional “death & injury” reports, which resulted in seven injuries.

The government didn’t go into many specifics, but noted they’re looking into an assortment of Ram trucks from the 2013-2018 model years. These include 1500, 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 models equipped with a column-mounted shifter.