NHTSA Investigates Rivian Electric Vans For Bad Seat Belts

More than 17,000 of Rivian’s all-electric delivery vans are under the watchful eye of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration due to potential failures of the driver’s seat belt anchorage system. According to the agency, drivers could be left without any kind of functional restraint in the event of a crash, which obviously poses a significant safety risk.

The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation has received six Vehicle Owner Questionnaires that state the seat belt anchorage system can fail. These questionnaires “describe multiple instances in which the seat belt steel braided cable frays, breaks and/or unravels, leaving the occupants unrestrained in the event of a collision.”