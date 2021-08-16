NHTSA Investigates Telsa Autopliot After 11 Crashes with First Responder Vehicles

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced that it’s opening an investigation into Tesla Autopilot over its possible involvement in 11 crashes with emergency and first responder vehicles



Tesla Autopilot is a level 2 driver-assist system that consists of several features but mainly Autosteer, which enables a vehicle to automatically steer within a lane on the highway, and Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, which adjusts speed based on the traffic.

Today, NHTSA says that it has identified 11 crashes involving Tesla vehicles on Autopilot and first responder vehicles.